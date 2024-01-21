Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s romcom goes on floors? Karan Johar drops big hint

Pinkvilla had previously reported of Karan Johar's plans for a romcom featuring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, the filmmaker dropped a hint about the project going on floors.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Jan 21, 2024  |  01:07 PM IST |  246
Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s romcom goes on floors? Karan Johar drops big hint
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Pinkvilla had previously provided an exclusive report, breaking the news that filmmaker Karan Johar is orchestrating a romantic comedy featuring young talents Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Additional details, including the film's direct-to-digital release plan and the director, Shauna Gautam, were also unveiled. Now, it appears that Karan has officially acknowledged the commencement of this project by extending congratulations to Shauna as the film goes into production.

Karan Johar confirms start of shoot of romcom starring Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan?

On Sunday, January 21, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to announce the commencement of Shauna Gautam's directorial journey. He shared a photo of Shauna holding a clapperboard with the text, "Lets go Day 1." Notably, the board featured the logo of Karan's company, Dharmatic Entertainment, and of the streaming platform Netflix.

In his caption, Karan expressed his best wishes, saying, “All my love and blessings to you @shaunagautam.. day 1 of your directorial debut… a big day! A memory forever.”

Have a look!

Pic Courtesy: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor Instagram

Related Stories

entertainment
KWK 8: Karan Johar responds on Zoya Akhtar launching star kids in The Archies
entertainment
Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Orry hits back on social media trolls with a savage reply

ALSO READ: The Archies' Khushi Kapoor on importance of positive attitude on sets: ‘It’s all about your mental state’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor Instagram
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles