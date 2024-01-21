Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s romcom goes on floors? Karan Johar drops big hint

Pinkvilla had previously provided an exclusive report, breaking the news that filmmaker Karan Johar is orchestrating a romantic comedy featuring young talents Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Additional details, including the film's direct-to-digital release plan and the director, Shauna Gautam, were also unveiled. Now, it appears that Karan has officially acknowledged the commencement of this project by extending congratulations to Shauna as the film goes into production.

Karan Johar confirms start of shoot of romcom starring Khushi Kapoor-Ibrahim Ali Khan?

On Sunday, January 21, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to announce the commencement of Shauna Gautam's directorial journey. He shared a photo of Shauna holding a clapperboard with the text, "Lets go Day 1." Notably, the board featured the logo of Karan's company, Dharmatic Entertainment, and of the streaming platform Netflix.

In his caption, Karan expressed his best wishes, saying, “All my love and blessings to you @shaunagautam.. day 1 of your directorial debut… a big day! A memory forever.”

