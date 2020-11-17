  1. Home
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption

With a fit body and chiseled jaw, Ibrahim Ali Khan's Diwali look can give many models a run for their money. Check out his photos below.
7878 reads Mumbai
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali 2020 photos. Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption.
Ibrahim Ali Khan may not even be close to making his Bollywood debut on the big screen but the young star kid already has a bevy of fans who crush over him. Ibrahim's ripped and chiseled body, good looks and resemblance to dad Saif Ali Khan seem to often send his die-hard fans and fan clubs into a meltdown. For his latest post, Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of his Diwali look. 

Ibrahim looked dapper in a mint and gold kurta and tan brown shoes as he posed for the camera. His jawline was unmissable and Ibrahim's Diwali look can give many models a run for their money. However, it was his caption that seemed to be too relatable. The struggle of having too many festive photos with the urge of sharing it on social media, but you don't know what you should caption it since the festival is already over -- Yes, Ibrahim seemed be in a similar dilemma.  

Sharing the photos, he captioned it, "Diwali toh khatam ho gayi, ab caption nahi mil raha hai (Diwali is over, but I can't find a caption now)." 

Check out Ibrahim's Diwali 2020 post: 

Meanwhile, Sara also wished her brother on occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The actress shared photos in their best ethnic avatar and wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj Missing you my Iggy Potter Can’t wait to bully you again."

Check it out: 

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan pens heartwarming note on the festival of light; Wishes everyone lots of happiness

