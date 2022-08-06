Ibrahim Ali Khan looks striking in red shirt and denim pants as he gets SPOTTED in the city; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s younger son with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim has not made his big Bollywood debut yet. However, that has certainly not kept him away from the limelight of showbiz. The young man is often spotted by the paparazzi as and when he steps out in the dream city of Mumbai. His spectacular looks leave fans swooning over him. Well, they are in luck, as he was photographed by the shutterbugs some time ago.

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted in the city

A few moments back, the media personnel photographed Ibrahim in Mumbai. The handsome lad looked effortlessly stylish as he kept his outfit of the night super casual. He could be seen donning a red shirt with a pair of deep blue denim pants. He completed the look with a pair of chic brown boots. Ibrahim acknowledged the media, and even posed for pictures, as they clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ibrahim has assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

In a chat with the news portal, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added. In the same conversation, Saif also spoke about the strikingly similar looks and said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”

