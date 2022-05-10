Ibrahim Ali Khan looks striking in sweatshirt & joggers, poses for paps as he gets clicked; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan is without a question, one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s son from Amrita Singh, Ibrahim, has not made his debut in showbiz yet, however, that has not kept him away from being a part of the limelight. In fact, Ibrahim is papped by the shutterbugs whenever he steps out in the city of Mumbai. Moreover, his photos go viral in no time, right after they surface on social media. Netizens and fans go gaga over his pictures and keep on coming back for more. Well, looks like they will be smiling ear to ear as we have our hands on Ibrahim’s latest pictures from tonight.

A few moments back, the shutterbugs photographed Ibrahim as he stepped out in the city. The handsome young man looked dapper as he donned a blue and yellow sweatshirt with matching joggers. For footwear, he wore a pair of sneakers. He acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos as they clicked them from a distance. Moreover, he also posed for the media personnel and struck a thumbs-up pose for them as well.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest pictures:

While his sister Sara Ali Khan has already built a name for herself in the industry, it is unclear whether Ibrahim will follow in her footsteps. His father, Saif Ali Khan, had previously stated in an interview with a daily that his son is eager to make his acting debut. For those who are unaware, the star kid has already done a few photoshoots for various brands and even appeared on the cover of a magazine alongside Sara Ali Khan. He is currently aiding Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rani Aur Rocky Ki Kahani. As of now, there is no word on when he will make his debut.

