Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like young Saif Ali Khan as he gets papped in the city looking dapper; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids on the block. Saif Ali Khan’s son from Amrita Singh, Ibrahim, has not made his acting debut yet. However, that has certainly not kept the handsome young man away from the limelight. Ibrahim is quite popular on social media, and his uncanny similarity with dad Saif has always been a matter of discussion. A few moments back, Ibrahim was spotted by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai, while he looked like a spitting image of the Sacred Games actor.

Sometime back, Ibrahim was photographed by the paparazzi as he stepped out of a restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Ibrahim looked effortlessly handsome as he sported casuals like a basic black tee-shirt and a pair of light blue denim pants. He also had a printed red handkerchief tied around his right hand. A crowd surrounded Ibrahim while he was clicked by the media personnel. He obliged them with pictures.

Ibrahim Ali Khan gets clicked in the city:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In a recent chat, talking about Ibrahim’s future professional career, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

