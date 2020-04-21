Ibrahim Ali Khan mourning over cancellation of Spain trip with friends post COVID 19 is hilarious AF; WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest video on social media has left everyone in awe of his humour. Due to COVID 19, his plans for a trip got cancelled and here’s how Ibrahim mourned over it. Check it out.

COVID 19 or Coronavirus has surely become the reason behind everyone’s worries and now, it also includes ’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, . The young star kid had plans of probably heading for a trip to Marbella, Spain this year with his guy gang. However, due to COVID 19, the entire world is suffering and it is advised not to travel. Hence, Ibrahim’s plan seems to have been cancelled for now. But, to mourn the cancellation, Ibrahim and his mates recorded a hilarious video.

Several fan clubs of the star kid took to Instagram to share a funny TikTok video that Ibrahim had shared on the app. In the video, we first get to see Ibrahim and his boy gang joyfully dancing and getting excited about heading to Marbella this year. Cut to 2020 and we get to see how Coronavirus became the reason behind the cancellation of Ibrahim’s Spain trip with his buddies. Immediately, we get to see Ibrahim and his buddies paying their last respects to Marbella's trip in a hilarious way.

Ibrahim’s other TikTok video also went viral a few days ago where he is seen playing a double role himself. Another video that he shot with his sister Sara and mom Amrita Singh took over the internet. Looks like Saif’s son is using quarantine time to hone his acting skills on the video app. Meanwhile, whenever a question about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut has come forth, Sara has mentioned that he needs to focus on studies at the moment and only then can he make a decision. Often, when Ibrahim’s photos and video surface on social media, they tend to go viral. Now, with his hilarious TikTok videos, fans surely are in awe of his humourous side.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hilarious video:

