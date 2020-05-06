Ibrahim Ali Khan or Khushi Kapoor, whose TikTok videos amid lockdown do you enjoy more? COMMENT

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have been uploading fun videos on TikTok amid Coronavirus lockdown. Amid this, we’d like to know between the two star kids, whose videos are connecting with you more? Tell us in the comments.

Amid lockdown, several Bollywood celebs and their siblings are finding different ways to keep themselves entertained. Among them, Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister seemed to have turned to TikTok amid the lockdown to keep themselves busy. Often, Ibrahim and Khushi share fun videos on TikTok that end up surfacing on social media among the various fan clubs of these star kids and go viral. Be it Ibrahim or Khushi, fans are loving to see how the star kids are making use of this time to show off their acting talent.

And, who knows? One of them might even make their debut in the future in Bollywood. Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son is often seen playing cricket in Mumbai and has also shown interest in acting. However, whenever Saif or Sara have been asked about Ibrahim’s Bollywood plans, they have mentioned that he needs to complete his studies first and then he can pick. However, amid the lockdown, Ibrahim is leaving no stone unturned in showing off his acting talent.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's TikTok video:

From mourning the cancellation of his boy's trip to Spain amid lockdown to turning into Babu Rao and Raju from Hera Pheri, Ibrahim has been sharing hilarious TikTok videos that have gone viral. He even made Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan a part of one of the videos and it was loved. On the other hand, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor is studying fashion at New York University and recently returned to India before the lockdown. Khushi too has taken to TikTok to entertain people and her videos have been loved.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's TikTok video:

Be it her take on her sister’s reaction to her stealing clothes or her funny take on people who don’t like makeup, Khushi has showcased her acting talent on TiKTok and has won the hearts of people. Even her fun videos with Janhvi Kapoor in which they revealed truths about each other went viral on social media. Amid this, both star kids are turning out to be TikTok stars with massive amounts of fan following across all social media platforms. Now, amid this, we would like to know from you about whose videos do you enjoy more? Is it Ibrahim Ali Khan or Khushi Kapoor? Go ahead and cast your vote. Also, tell us what you like about their videos in the comments.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :PinkvillaTikTok

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×