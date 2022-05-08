Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari & Nirvaan Khan dress to impress as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Fans absolutely love to know updates about star kids. Today, it’s not just Bollywood’s top stars who are loved, their kids have also gained stardom even after being away from the film industry. Ibrahim Ali Khan may not be a part of mainstream Bollywood yet, but that doesn't stop him from stealing the spotlight. The famous youngster bears a strong likeness to his father, Saif Ali Khan, which causes bystanders to stop and stare every time they see him. Ibrahim exudes confidence and grace, two qualities that make him irresistibly good-looking. Today, he was spotted along with Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak. To note, the two star kids have also been spotted together before.

In the pictures, Ibrahim Ali Khan was of course a sight for sore eyes. His boyish charm made our hearts flutter. He was in his car surrounded by fans as he was papped. He sported a casual yet smart outfit. He wore a white tee with grey ripped jeans. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari too looked absolutely gorgeous. She wore a white top with a green skirt and pulled the entire outfit with an olive jacket. We also spotted Nirvaan Khan who looked dapper in his simple and smart attire.

Take a look at the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in the direction of the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In a recent chat, talking about Ibrahim’s future professional career, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

