Ibrahim Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the former skipper announced his retirement

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a post for the legendary cricketer.

Indian cricket will never be the same now as one of the renowned skippers of our cricket team has announced his retirement. We are talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has announced his retirement lately leaving his massive fan army heartbroken. Ever since the renowned Indian skipper announced his retirement, the social media was inundated with heartwarming messages for Dhoni. Not just his fans and followers, but Bollywood celebs were also seen paying a tribute to captain cool. Joining them, ’s son Pataudi also shared a post for Dhoni.

The young star kid has shared a beautiful picture of the former Indian cricket captain from the cricket ground in his Instagram story along with his quote which read as “If you don’t really have a dream, you can’t really push yourself, you don’t really know what the target is.” Just like each one of us, Ibrahim was also thankful to MS Dhoni for his splendid legacy. He captioned the image as, “@mahi7781 sir” along with folded hands emoticons depicting the huge amount of request he has for the captain cool.

Needless to say, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has undoubtedly marked an end of an era and several celebs have penned emotional notes for the legendary actor. shared some pics with Mahi and wrote, “MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride.”

