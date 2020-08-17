  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the former skipper announced his retirement

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a post for the legendary cricketer.
40869 reads Mumbai
Ibrahim Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to MahIbrahim Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the former skipper announced his retirementendra Singh Dhoni as the former skipper announced his retirementIbrahim Ali Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the former skipper announced his retirement (Pic credit: Getty Images)

Indian cricket will never be the same now as one of the renowned skippers of our cricket team has announced his retirement. We are talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has announced his retirement lately leaving his massive fan army heartbroken. Ever since the renowned Indian skipper announced his retirement, the social media was inundated with heartwarming messages for Dhoni. Not just his fans and followers, but Bollywood celebs were also seen paying a tribute to captain cool. Joining them, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi also shared a post for Dhoni.

The young star kid has shared a beautiful picture of the former Indian cricket captain from the cricket ground in his Instagram story along with his quote which read as “If you don’t really have a dream, you can’t really push yourself, you don’t really know what the target is.” Just like each one of us, Ibrahim was also thankful to MS Dhoni for his splendid legacy. He captioned the image as, “@mahi7781 sir” along with folded hands emoticons depicting the huge amount of request he has for the captain cool.

Needless to say, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has undoubtedly marked an end of an era and several celebs have penned emotional notes for the legendary actor. Ranveer Singh shared some pics with Mahi and wrote, “MSD is one of the greatest sportsmen to have ever lived. I’m lucky to have witnessed his playing career in my lifetime. A paragon of excellence. An icon of the sport. My hero forever. Thank you Mahi Bhai for bringing glory to our great nation and filling a billion hearts with pride.”

Also Read: MS Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh gets emotional as the skipper announces retirement; Says 'Love you Mahi bhai'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement