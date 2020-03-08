Ibrahim Ali Khan poses with his 'old man' Saif Ali Khan and we wish Sara Ali Khan was in the frame; See PHOTO

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with his dad Saif Ali Khan. While the photo reminded us of their similarities, we were left wishing Sara Ali Khan was in the frame.

We have enough proof that is a spitting image of . The Chota Nawab reminded us again about the similarities he shares with his father in a new Instagram post. Ibrahim took to Instagram and shared a picture with his father. In the photo, Ibrahim looked dapper as he donned black and white striped trousers with a black shirt. He topped the shirt with a black jacket. On the other hand, the Tanhaji star gave Ibrahim a run for his money in a semi-casual look.

Saif was seen sporting a pair of denim jeans along with a white shirt and a black blazer in the photo. Ibrahim shared the photo with the caption, "just me and the old man." While it is a frame-worthy picture, we wish Sara Ali Khan was in the frame. Check out the photo below:

Sara was recently in the news for wishing her brother Ibrahim on his birthday. The Love Aaj Kal star took to Instagram and shared a picture from the siblings' recent trip. The photo saw Sara posing beside her brother in a bikini while the sea doubled up into a beautiful background. "Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you," she wrote, who has been busy with work and couldn't celebrate his birthday with him.

However, little did she know that trolls wouldn't spare her. Several Instagram users called her out for the picture. Read all about it here: Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for brother Ibrahim turns disastrous; Actor gets trolled for posing in bikini

