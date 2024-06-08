Ibrahim Ali Khan raises mercury level in new PICS; fans say, 'Saif, is that you'?

Unless you are living under a rock, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, actor Saif Ali Khan. Cinephiles often compare the father-and-son duo while reminiscing about how Ibrahim looks exactly like Saif from his initial days in the Hindi film industry.

Born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the star kid will soon begin his career in Bollywood, and fans are already excited to watch him on the big screen. Meanwhile, Ibrahim is raising the temperature on Instagram, and his latest post says it all.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares new pictures on Instagram

On Friday, Ibrahim Ali Khan treated his fans to brand-new pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. In the photos, the 23-year-old star kid can be seen giving intense model-like poses in low light. Ibrahim looks oh-so-gorgeous in them.

While in some pictures, Ibrahim is wearing a white vest, a few of them feature him sporting a black vest. He is acing his messy hairstyle.

Ibrahim captioned his post with white and black heart emojis.

Here's Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest post:

Fans go gaga over Ibrahim's latest look

Ibrahim Ali Khan's comment section was bombarded with reactions from netizens. Many fans compared Ibrahim to his father, Saif Ali Khan. "Saif, is that you?" a fan wrote on his post. "Saif but prettier," an Instagram user wrote.

"And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself," reads one of the comments on his post.

A few netizens praised Ibrahim's personality. "So pretty," a fan commented while adding crying emojis. A fan was mesmerised with his eyes and wrote, "His eyes." An Instagram user commented, "wow" with a red heart emoji.

Check out the comments down below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who worked as an assistant director in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will soon make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film, Sarzameen. The movie will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Actor Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, is helming the movie. Karan Johar is producing the film under the banner of his production house, Dharma Productions.

Ibrahim also has Naadaniyaan in his kitty. He will be paired opposite Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor in the film. Apart from them, the 23-year-old star kid will also be seen in the tentatively titled film, Diler.

