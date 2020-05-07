Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals the mischievous face he makes while bullies Sara Ali Khan with a childhood pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an old picture featuring Sara Ali Khan to poke fun at his sibling.

kicked off Throwback Thursday a tad early today and is poking some fun at his sister Sara Ali Khan in the process. The Chota Nawaab has been on our radar for his hilarious TikTok videos and his "knock-knock" jokes with Sara. Now the Ibrahim has shared an adorable photo from his childhood and it features Sara in it. The photo sees Sara dressed in yellow tee and distracted by something outside the frame while Ibrahim, with his cute black specs, sports his naughty expression.

Sharing the photo, Ibrahim wrote, "The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now." Several fans took to the comments section to confess they related to the picture. There were others who also pointed out that Sara returns the favour by bullying him with her famous "knock-knock" jokes. "Now @saraalikhan95 bullies you with “Knock Knock," a fan pointed out.

Check out the photo below:

For the unversed, Sara annoys Ibrahim with her bad "knock-knock" jokes. The actress has been sharing videos of his insanely cute reactions to the jokes and winning hearts. Check out one such video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has two projects in the pipeline. The actress was supposed to grace the big screen this month opposite in Coolie No. 1. The duo, that's working together for the first time, star in the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. David Dhawan sits on the director's chair yet again for the remake. Sara was also filming for Atrangi Re with Dhanush and in the lead. Owing to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the shoot was brought to a halt.

