Ibrahim Ali Khan’s view from home is super fab as he revisits his beach vacay by sharing throwback photos

Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share throwback photos from his vacation; Take a look

As much as we love to watch Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts, we equally love to watch ’s Instagram photos and videos, and what is amazing is that even though Ibrahim hasn’t yet made his Bollywood debut or even announced that he will be stepping into the world of movies, the star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Whenever Ibrahim Ali Khan posts a photo or video on social media, it goes viral in no time, and today, Ibrahim decided to share some throwback photos from his vacation wherein he has seen skiing and alongside the photo, he wrote, “long time no sea…”

While in one photo, Ibrahim is seen skiing, in the other photo, the kid is seen enjoying snorkeling and just like him, we too wonder as to when will we get to jet off to the beach because due to the Coronavirus pandemic, traveling seems like a distant dream. That said, amid quarantine, since all gyms are shut, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been working out together at home, and we say this because recently, Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a picture of him and Sara doing yoga in front of a large mirror, as their dog cutely perched himself between their mats. “Sunday Yoga,” he captioned the photo.

Also, often, Sara Ali Khan is asked as to when will Ibrahim make his Bollywood debut and to this, this Kedarnath actress has always maintained that he has not even gone to college as yet and so, acting is a while away. “It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it,” Sara had said. Also, when daddy was asked about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, he had said that he doesn’t know if he will launch him but films are certainly a viable career choice for him.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos here:

