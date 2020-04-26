Ibrahim Ali Khan says he is Picasso Junior as he shares a childhood picture of himself with paint on his hands

Ibrahim Ali Khan revisits his childhood amidst the lockdown and shares a throwback picture of himself with paint smudged on his hands.

rarely shares pictures of himself on his social media handles but when he does, its a treat for his fans. His sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her mark in Bollywood and it seems like Ibrahim Ali Khan too has all the capabilities to keep the legacy going. Inheriting his good looks from his dad , Ibrahim's pictures are always a visual delight! Be it from his lush vacation to the Maldives or photoshoot for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been blessing our Insta feed with his amazing pictures.

We've seen how the 19-year-old has grown up to be a spitting image of his father Saif Ali Khan and now the star kid has shared a glimpse of his childhood. Just a while ago, Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from his childhood days. Dressed in a cute nightsuit with green paint smudged all over his hands and face, and on the floor too! Ibrahim Ali Khan looks as cute as a button. "Picasso Jr," he calls himself.

Check it out:

It seems like Ibrahim's Insta game is getting stronger amidst the lockdown. A few days ago, the star kid had shared a picture of himself against an edited background showing the earth, implying that he has escaped the planet out of boredom. "Quarantine was so boring had to escape," Ibrahim Ali Khan captioned his picture.

