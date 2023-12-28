Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to Rasha Thadani; fresh faces in Bollywood to watch out for in 2024

The clock is ticking towards the end of 2023. This past year has been a game-changer for Bollywood, with many stars and movies shining brightly. As we eagerly await the arrival of the New Year 2024, let's take a sneak peek at the new talents ready to make their mark in the glamorous world of showbiz.

1. Ibrahim Ali Khan



Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his highly anticipated debut in Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action in his first film, Sarzameen, which is an exciting action thriller. The movie also stars the talented Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is being produced by Dharma Productions. Adding to the excitement, the film will be directed by Kayoz Irani, the son of the renowned actor Boman Irani.

Interestingly, the Jr. Nawab of Bollywood already has his second movie lined up even before his debut project. This upcoming film, tentatively titled Diler, will be a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Additionally, Iggy will be starring alongside Khushi Kapoor in a romantic-comedy film produced by Karan Johar. The movie, directed by Shauna Gautam, is set to start filming next year.

“It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” a source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla.

2. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan

The next one on the list is another popular star-kid pair of Bollywood, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, and the nephew of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Aaman Devgan. The fresh talent will be entering Bollywood with a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The action-adventure film will also star Ajay Devgn in an important role. The film is expected to release next year on February 9, 2024.

3. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut movie Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada is expected to be released next year. Further, Karan Johar is soon going to bring the third installment in the Student Of The Year franchise into a web series in partnership with Disney+Hotstar. This time SOTY 3 will be introducing Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

In addition to this, she will also be making her PAN India debut opposite Roshann Meka in an epic action entertainer titled Vrushabha. Directed by Mohanlal, the film will also introduce Zahrah S Khan, the daughter of yesteryear star Salma Agha.

Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios. Nanda Kishore directs this film, while Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies) produce it for AVS. Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor produce it for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur produces it for Connekkt Media.

4. Pashmina Roshan

Last but not least is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and the daughter of Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan. One of the most followed star kids on social media will be soon seen headlining the sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2003 film, Ishq Vishk. Earlier this year, the actress had made the official announcement on her social media, that the film is called Ishq Vishk Rebound.

In addition to this, she already has her second film in the kitty. The star kid will then be seen alongside Tiger Shroff. Not many details about the same have come to light as yet, but it will be interesting to see the captivating chemistry between the fresh pair.

