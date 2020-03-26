Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an amusing picture; Says 'Quarantine was so boring had to escape'

Ibrahim Ali Khan finds Quarantine so boring that he wishes to escape from the earth. Check out his post

rarely posts on Instagram but when he does, the star kid sets his Instafam gushing. Recently, Ibrahim took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his life in quarantine. The 19-year-old has been under self-quarantine since the last few days and just a day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to 21 days across the country. While we all are clueless about what to do in this social distancing phase, Ibrahim Ali Khan too is like all of us.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an amusing picture of himself, with planet earth behind him. "Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he added humorously. The star kid is seen in a blank tank top and grey track pants in the picture. Ibrahim Ali Khan is an ardent gymaholic and that is evident from his muscular triceps as seen in his post. While we can't stop staring at his picture, we also couldn't relate more to his caption.

Check it out:

With good looks and charisma like his dad , fans feel that Ibrahim Ali Khan can be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, after endless speculations, there has been no official announcement about the star kid's debut in Bollywood. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, dad Saif Ali Khan has stated, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job."

