Ibrahim Ali Khan shares glimpses from Kashmir vacation as he goes skiing on Gulmarg’s snow-capped slopes; fans REACT

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He made his Instagram debut just a few days back. Ever since then, he has consistently been sharing pictures and videos, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Now, a while back, the star kid yet again dropped glimpses from his Kashmir vacations. Soon after the post was shared, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over his latest post.

Ibrahim Ali Khan drops glimpses from his snow-capped Kashmir

Today, on May 13, a while back, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of glimpses from his vacations in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The first photo featured him standing against snow-capped mountains as he geared up for skiing. He was also seen sporting a red jacket paired with black pants and black gloves. He covered his face with a black mask. The star kid was also seen carrying skiing gear as he was ready for the adventure sports.

The next slide also featured him wearing a black helmet while he went skiing on the beautiful snow-capped slopes. He didn't write much in the caption, but let three ski emojis do the talking.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to Ibrahim’s good looks as they thronged his comments section. A fan wrote, “The only red flag I’d fall for,” another fan commented, “Gulmarg has never looked this pretty,” while a third fan quipped, “Sir very respectfully, are you accepting any girlfriend applications??!!!,” and another user exclaimed, “My Delulu Prince being an adorable snow bunny.” “Ab toh Kashmir mein bhi garmi hogi,” chimed in another user.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's professional front

On the professional front, Junior Nawab following in his parents’ footsteps will be soon entering Bollywood. He will make his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed Sarzameen which also stars Kajol. The film will be helmed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani.

In addition to this, he also has a romantic-comedy titled, Naadaniyaan backed by Karan Johar and stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. For those unaware, Shauna Gautam has worked with Karan as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker has also been an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju.

