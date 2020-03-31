Ibrahim Ali Khan shares a throwback photo and reminisces his football days amidst the Coronavirus lockdown

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a throwback photo amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The star kid left netizens awestruck with his love for football. Check it out.

Bollywood’s star kids often end up making news and this time, it is and Amrita Singh’s son, who is back in the headlines. A few days back, Ibrahim shared a photo and expressed how bored he was of quarantine and that he had to escape it. Seeing the photo and Sara Ali Khan’s brother’s caption left netizens divided over his move of escaping amidst the Coronavirus crisis across the globe. However, it looks like Ibrahim is missing his outdoor days and his latest upload is proof.

On Tuesday, Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a photo with a friend while standing outside of a football field. In the photo, Ibrahim can be seen clad in a red and white striped jersey with shorts and sneakers. His friend too can be seen donning the same attire. The two friends seemed to be pumped about playing football on behalf of their college team and it showed on their faces too. Ibrahim and his friend can be seen smiling before they headed to play in the football field.

Ibrahim captioned the same with football and heart emoticons to express how much he missed his game and friends, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. While Ibrahim isn’t that active on social media, his sister and actor Sara Ali Khan is extremely active on the same and shares photos with her brother on social media that end up going viral. Photos from Sara and Ibrahim’s Maldives trip had left netizens in awe of the sibling duo. With his latest photo, it looks like Ibrahim is missing the normal days amidst the quarantine life.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo:

