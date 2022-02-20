Ibrahim Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in varsity jacket as he is papped in the city; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan may not be a part of mainstream Bollywood yet, but that doesn't stop him from stealing the spotlight. The famous youngster bears a strong likeness to his father, Saif Ali Khan, which causes bystanders to stop and stare every time they see him. Ibrahim exudes confidence and grace, two qualities that make him irresistibly good-looking. Speaking of his good looks, he was recently spotted at Tori in Bandra and as usual, the star kid dressed to impress.

In the pics, Ibrahim Ali Khan proved that he is the epitome of the chocolate boy. Ibrahim sported a black varsity jacket, grey tee and grey ripped jeans. He completed the look with blinding white kicks. His curly hair made him look all the more adorable. Okay, Ibrahim, we get it, your fashion sense is impeccable. Keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind, the youngster did not fail to don a face mask to keep himself protected from the contagious virus.

Take a look:

While his sister Sara Ali Khan has already built a name for herself in the industry, it is unclear whether Ibrahim will follow in her footsteps. His father, Saif Ali Khan, had previously stated in an interview with a daily that his son is eager to make his acting debut. For those who are unaware, the star kid has already done a few photoshoots for various brands and even appeared on the cover of a magazine alongside Sara Ali Khan. He is currently aiding Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rani Aur Rocky Ki Kahani. As of now, there is no word on when he will make his debut.

