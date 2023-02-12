Ibrahim Ali Khan snapped hugging and posing with Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, and other star kids, PICS
Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent party attended by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal, and others.
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry is an Indian social activist who is friends with the starkids of the B-town. Recently he made headlines as speculations arose he is the rumored boyfriend of actress Jhanvi Kapoor. He is spotted at various Bollywood parties and house parties of the stars. He took to his Instagram yesterday to share snaps from a recent party that was attended by the most popular starkids. Ibrahim was seen hugging Mahika and Nysa.
The photos uploaded on Orry’s Instagram stories show Alaviaa Jaffrey, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Their friends, other influencers, and digital creators were also spotted partying with them. Ibrahim, son of Safil Ali Khan and Amrita Singh wore a white shirt and black leather jacket for the party. Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, chose a pink outfit. Mahika, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal wore a white strapless top with a black leather jacket and struck several poses for the camera. Alaviaa Jaaferi is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi
Watch the images here:
The starkids are often seen partying together. Nysa and Ibrahim make headlines for their social media posts. They had also gathered for the December party last year where Ibrahim arrived with Nysa.
About Nysa and Ibrahim
On the professional front, Ibrahim assisted Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also made his acting debut as a child actor in the 2008 film Tashan. On the other hand, Nysa has not confirmed yet if she wants to walk in the footsteps of her parents. The star kid was earlier in Singapore where she completed her schooling and is currently pursuing her degree in Switzerland.
READ ALSO VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Jawan co-star Nayanthara as he visits her in Chennai
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more