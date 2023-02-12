Ibrahim Ali Khan snapped hugging and posing with Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, and other star kids, PICS

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry is an Indian social activist who is friends with the starkids of the B-town. Recently he made headlines as speculations arose he is the rumored boyfriend of actress Jhanvi Kapoor. He is spotted at various Bollywood parties and house parties of the stars. He took to his Instagram yesterday to share snaps from a recent party that was attended by the most popular starkids. Ibrahim was seen hugging Mahika and Nysa.

The photos uploaded on Orry’s Instagram stories show Alaviaa Jaffrey, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Their friends, other influencers, and digital creators were also spotted partying with them. Ibrahim, son of Safil Ali Khan and Amrita Singh wore a white shirt and black leather jacket for the party. Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, chose a pink outfit. Mahika, the eldest daughter of Arjun Rampal wore a white strapless top with a black leather jacket and struck several poses for the camera. Alaviaa Jaaferi is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi