Ibrahim Ali Khan steps out to enjoy weekend with friends, gets clicked in all-denim outfit; PICS
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in the city. Scroll to see his photos.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brother of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the film industry. Though, Ibrahim has yet to make his entertainment debut, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the spotlight. He is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they often click him in and around the city. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Ibrahim was spotted in the city as he stepped out to enjoy his weekend with friend Ahaan Panday.
Ibrahim was seen in an all denim look as he wore a denim jacket teamed up with blue jeans and red sneakers. The star kid acknowledged the paparazzi and give them a thumbs up as they clicked him. Ibrahim also followed Covid protocols as he was also seen wearing a face mask. Indeed, he nailed it in a casual outfit as usual. On the other and, Ahaan Panday sported a white bomber jacket and paired it with a black baggy trouser and white sneaker.
Have a look at the pictures:
Meanwhile, Ibrahim has assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, while actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles.
In a chat with the news portal, Saif said that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and he is happy that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added. In the same conversation, Saif also spoke about the strikingly similar looks and said, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”
