Ibrahim Ali Khan steps out to enjoy weekend with friends, gets clicked in all-denim outfit; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brother of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the film industry. Though, Ibrahim has yet to make his entertainment debut, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the spotlight. He is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they often click him in and around the city. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Ibrahim was spotted in the city as he stepped out to enjoy his weekend with friend Ahaan Panday.

Ibrahim was seen in an all denim look as he wore a denim jacket teamed up with blue jeans and red sneakers. The star kid acknowledged the paparazzi and give them a thumbs up as they clicked him. Ibrahim also followed Covid protocols as he was also seen wearing a face mask. Indeed, he nailed it in a casual outfit as usual. On the other and, Ahaan Panday sported a white bomber jacket and paired it with a black baggy trouser and white sneaker.