Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan look stunning in shades of white; Karan Johar opts for dashing formals; PICS

It is the weekend! Time to relax and chill and have fun with your loved ones. Well, as the weekend rolled in, numerous celebrities were spotted around the city. It seems the people of tinseltown never stop working as we just spotted star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at Dharma Office in Khar. Moreover, we even spotted Ananya Panday and Rana Daggubati at the same venue at the same location a while back. Hmm, what’s cooking?

In the pictures, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan awed us in their white-themed outfits. Ibrahim, as usual, looked dashing in a white shirt, grey jeans and shoes. Well, to be honest, the star kid looks good in just about anything. Coming to Varun Dhawan, the ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor looked super handsome as he opted for a casual, smart outfit. He paired a white tee with bright neon orange pants and we got to say - orange is so Varun’s colour. On the other hand, Karan Johar went for a sharp, formal attire. He donned a black suit that looked super good on him.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun will be soon seen in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. He also has the horror drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. On the other hand, Karan Johar is currently judging the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. He also has numerous projects in the pipeline. Recently, Karan Johar made the big announcement on social media as he revealed that Dharma Productions along with Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to Hridayam.

