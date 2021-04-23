Ibrahim Ali Khan's childhood PIC snapped by aunt Saba leaves fans in awe; Call him 'Lil Saif Ali Khan'

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan has been sharing vintage photos from her family album on social media. As a Flashback Friday, she dropped a photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan and it has now gone viral.

Among the popular star kids, and Amrita Singh's son has been among a favourite of fans. Not just this, his aunt Saba Ali Khan dotes on him and often drops throwback photos of the star kid on social media. From sharing his childhood photos on her handle to reacting to his recent photos from shoots, Saif's sister Saba loves to shower Ibrahim with a lot of love like her other nephews and nieces. Speaking of this, on Friday, Saba shared a childhood photo of Ibrahim and urged all to guess who it was.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a cute childhood photo of Ibrahim that she clicked and urged all to guess who it was. While fans were quick to notice that it was Ibrahim, many even drew comparisons between him and Saif. Many commented and called Ibrahim, 'Lil Saif' in the comments on Saba's post. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "I wonder ....Who's this ???

Clicked by ME. #fridayfun." The post went viral among the various fan clubs of Saif Ali Khan and many fans guessed in the comments.

A fan wrote, "Awwww Ibrahim." Another wrote, "Iggy potter." A fan wrote, "Ibrahim copy of saif."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Saba has been sharing several photos on social media from her family album on social media. From sharing cute photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to dropping appreciation posts for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan and others, Saba has been lighting up the internet with glimpses of the Pataudi family and fans are loving every bit of it.

Also Read|Saif Ali Khan's UNSEEN photo with sister Saba, mum Sharmila & late dad Tiger Pataudi is all things precious

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram

Share your comment ×