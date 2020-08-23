  1. Home
Ibrahim Ali Khan's fans think he is a 'snacc' after he shares his latest shirtless and ripped look

Junior Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan, who keeps a low-key profile on Instagram, dished out some serious fitness goals and it's unmissable.
Ibrahim Ali Khan may only be 19, but the star kid is making his female fans go gaga over his latest look. Shirtless and ripped are two words that fit perfectly to describe the young gun who shared a picture over the weekend. Ibrahim, who keeps a low-key profile on Instagram, took to the gram and dished out some serious fitness goals on Saturday. He posted a black and white shirtless photo which flaunts his chiseled abs and toned muscles. 

Wearing a pair of shorts, Ibrahim can be seen looking away from the camera and his abs are the highlight of the picture. He captioned the post, “Trust the process." Ibrahim's female followers and fans could not stop gushing over the photo and dropped love struck emojis in the comments section. 

"Looking like a snacc Ibrahim," wrote one fan. While another commented, "i’ve always trusted." Yet another couldn't help but compliment his fit look and wrote, "You look so good," with multiple love struck emojis. Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

trust the process

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim and sister, actress Sara Ali Khan have been spending their lockdown in Goa since the past few weeks. Not just that, Sara also brought in her birthday in the coastal state. Recently, their father and actor Saif Ali Khan turned 50 and since the duo could not be present, they sent a cake which had a picture of them along with their Abba and Taimur printed on the cake.

