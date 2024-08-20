Ibrahim Ali Khan’s film Diler’s makers cancel London schedule due to UK unrest; shooting to shift to India: Reports

Ibrahim Ali Khan's upcoming sports drama, Diler, has encountered a setback in its production plans. The Kunal Deshmukh directorial was originally scheduled to shoot a substantial portion in the UK. However, due to increasing unrest and anti-immigration protests in the region, producer Dinesh Vijan decided to cancel the London shoot altogether and now the movie will be filmed in Mumbai.

A report in Mid-day stated that the production team had conducted a recce and look tests in London at the end of July, with an extensive shooting schedule in place. However, the worsening situation in the UK led the makers to prioritize the safety of their cast and crew.

The source added, “In July-end, the team did recce and look tests in London. Kunal had lined up a straight schedule during which significant portions of the film would have been canned. But after the situation worsened, the makers felt it would be very expensive to hire exhaustive security."

Dinesh Vijan, prioritizing the safety of his team, decided to completely revise the shooting plan. The production is now urgently searching for appropriate locations within India. A source noted that, for Vijan, the safety of his unit is the top priority, leading him to cancel the London shoot and instruct his team to explore domestic alternatives. Mumbai has become the primary focus for location scouting, with plans to start filming in the first week of September.

The abrupt change in plans may be a setback for the film, but it underscores the producer's dedication to the safety of his team. Diler, reportedly focused on the life of a marathoner. Apart from Diler, Ali Khan wil be seen in his debut movie Sarzameen, opposite Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani. Kayoze appeared in Karan Johar's 2012 campus drama Student of the Year and made his directorial debut with a short film starring Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah in the 2021 Netflix India anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Sarzameen will be Kayoze's first feature film as a director. Meanwhile, he is also said to be doing a movie titled Nadaaniyaan alongside Khushi Kapoor.

