Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest PIC from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reminds fans of young Saif Ali Khan

Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's younger son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's brother, is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town. The young star kid has not made his debut in showbiz yet, however, that has not kept him away from being a part of the limelight. While he may have his Instagram account private, his pictures are still one of the most viral images on the internet currently.

He is currently assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Thanks to his popularity on social media, his fans have dedicated several fan clubs to him and one such fan club recently dropped an unseen photo from the sets of the film. In the black and white picture shared by Ibrahim's fan club, he is seen sporting a shirt and looking away from the camera. He is also seen holding the clapboard of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The star kid's latest photo immediately reminded fans of a young Saif Ali Khan. A user wrote: "Wow! Looks like Saifu." While another user commented: "So nice" A third user wrote: "Masha Allah."

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's PIC from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

Earlier, in a previous chat with Bombay Times, Sara Ali Khan said that "it is not normal" the way in which she looks like her mom, Amrita Singh, and Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like her dad, Saif Ali Khan. "The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal. We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai (It's not as if we have glimpses of them). We literally look like they did back then and that gets people talking I guess," the Love Aaj Kal actress said.

