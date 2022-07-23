Ibrahim Ali Khan's reaction as Armaan Malik calls him 'upcoming hero' is unmissable; Fans say 'Saif ki copy'

Sara Ali Khan's brother and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has managed to leave netizens curious about him wherever he gets spotted in the city. However, his recent video from Armaan Malik's birthday bash has left netizens gushing over his cuteness. Wondering the reason? Well, Ibrahim didn't just indulge in hilarious banter with the paparazzi present outside Armaan's party, but also joked around with his singer friend when he called Ibrahim an' upcoming hero'. Many called Ibrahim a 'copy of Saif Ali Khan.'

Ibrahim Ali Khan teases paps at Armaan Malik's birthday bash

At Armaan Malik's birthday bash, Ibrahim showed up in a casual avatar and managed to steal the show. But, what truly caught everyone's attention was his cute banter with Armaan and the paparazzi. While Armaan was thanking the paps for being at his bash, Ibrahim was seen telling him 'chal bhai chal bhai' and walking him towards his bash. However, the paps requested them for more photos and the two posed together. While Ibrahim posed for solo photos, Armaan called him 'upcoming hero'. Ibrahim burst out laughing over it and then told paps 'bohot ho gaya' as they joined in with Armaan in rooting for him.

WATCH HERE Ibrahim Ali Khan at Armaan Malik's bash

Ibrahim reminds fans of Saif Ali Khan

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans began showering love on Ibrahim. Many felt that he was Saif Ali Khan's copy. A user wrote, "Ibrahim is handsome." Another user wrote, "Same saif Ali Khan." Another wrote, "His laugh is so damn same as like Saif."

After spending time in London in the summer, recently, Ibrahim returned to India with Sara and mom Amrita Singh. The photos of him and Sara with Amrita from airport had gone viral. While Sara was in London, she kept sharing glimpses of her and Ibrahim's time together in the city.

On the work front, Ibrahim was one of the assistant directors on Karan Johar's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Photos of Ibrahim with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the set of the film went viral while they were shooting for the film. Recently, on Koffee With Karan 7's first episode, Alia opened up on how Ibrahim hailed her Gangubai Kathiawadi performance and that the text he sent her after watching the film was the cutest.

