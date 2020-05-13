Ibrahim Ali Khan's reaction on getting multiple texts from NOT special someone but mom is relatable AF; Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan is back with another TikTok video and this time, he shows us his cute expressions on getting multiple texts. Check it out.

Once again, to brighten up our day and to beat our mid-week blues, Sara Ali Khan’s brother, is back with a hilarious TikTok video. This time, Ibrahim gives us a glimpse of his sweet and goofy expressions on getting multiple texts. Over the past few weeks amid lockdown, Ibrahim has been spending time at home with Sara Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh. Amid this, he has also turned to TikTok and has shelled out some fun videos while spending time at home.

The latest video of Ibrahim that is doing rounds on social media is the cutest thing you will see today. In the video, Ibrahim shows off his goofy reactions on getting multiple texts from someone. In the video, Ibrahim first assumes he is getting texts from his special someone. However, in the last section, he releases, it is not his special someone but his mom, Amrita Singh texting him again and again. Ibrahim’s priceless expressions in the video will make you feel relatable.

His last TikTok video of and Paresh Rawal’s dialogue from Hera Pheri went viral on social media. ’s son surely is garnering a lot of fan following with his cute TikTok videos and this latest one will make many young people relate with Ibrahim.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest TiKTok video:

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan was asked about what she feels about Ibrahim’s TikTok videos in a conversation with a portal. Sara shared that it is fun and that she likes it. When asked about his debut in Bollywood, Sara shared that Ibrahim is yet to go to college in Los Angeles and hence, he needs to focus on that first. She also mentioned that if Ibrahim feels that he is passionate about it and can impress people, then he can go ahead and take the plunge. She mentioned that currently, acting is his dream. She said, “It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him.

