Ibrahim Ali Khan's sports drama Diler to follow original plan to shoot in London? Here's what we know

Filmmakers vouch for more authenticity and Kunal Deshmukh is among them. He is directing Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer sports drama film, Diler, which faced a production setback after it had to cancel its London schedule due to UK riots. However, as the situation in the city has stabilised, reportedly the makers are all set to follow their original plan.

As per a report in Mid-day, Diler required some crucial scenes to be shot in London. As a result, the team was all set to begin its next schedule there in August. But, soon, anti-immigration protests took place and the increasing unrest caused the film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, to cancel the plan in consideration of the team's safety.

Later, the makers decided to recreate some locations from London in Mumbai for the shoot. Yet, the task wasn't easy, and the director felt it didn't give off an authentic vibe. Now, as the situation has improved in London to ensure a safe shooting schedule, the makers will soon begin their next schedule this month.

The source mentioned, "Diler revolves around the life of a marathoner. London is integral to the story, and there is a crucial marathon sequence for which they needed shots of the city. The makers were not convinced with Mumbai after the recce and did not want to compromise on their vision."

All the preparations to begin shooting in London are on track, with its crew already preparing in England. Given the need and time, the makers will shoot for a whole month without a break till Diwali at the end of the month. A few remaining patch scenes shall be scheduled in the following months.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon make his highly-anticipated debut in Bollywood with Sarzameen co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

