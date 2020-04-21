Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback photo with tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan makes us miss Sara Ali Khan in the frame

This photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan has our heart and rightly so. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is every bit adorable and he has always grabbed our attention every time he steps out. Be it during his regular walks out in the city or all those times he heads out with his parents and we cannot help but go gaga over him What also makes things better is when he poses with his siblings and Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with first wife, Amrita Singh.

We happened to stumble upon this throwback photo of Ibrahim with TimTim and oh boy, is this an adorable throwback to say the least? The photo has Ibrahim hug Taimur from behind while TimTim flaunts his ever so adorable smile. This photo is also a reminder of how little Taimur is so grown up now and even today, he continues to look just as cute as he did a year or so back. Ibrahim too looks like a total cutie in this photo, and together, they have our hearts.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Kareena has also been sharing photos of what have the three of them been up to and rather recently, she gave us a glimpse of all the painting that both TimTim and Saif have been indulging in and all other things they have been doing while in quarantine.

