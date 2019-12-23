Ibrahim Ali Khan's various stages of expressions while clicking selfies with fans is too relatable

Sporting an Atletico Madrid jersey, Ibrahim Ali Khan surely had some female fans hooked to the gram as his pictures from a football game surfaced on social media.

may not be anywhere close to signing his debut movie, but the young Pataudi already has netizens and the paparazzi going gaga over him. The young gun has been spotted quite a few times in the the last few weeks at his cricket net sessions. However, on Sunday, Ibrahim stepped out to play football with , Ishaan Khatter and others in Mumbai's suburbs. Dressed in his football attire and sporting an Atletico Madrid jersey, Ibrahim surely had some female fans hooked to the gram as his pictures from the evening game surfaced on social media.

Well, we have to admit that despite the sweat and grime, Ibrahim did look picture perfect. However, it is his expressions while clicking a selfie that left us in splits. Post the game, the junior Nawab headed to his car but was obviously followed by some eager fans who wanted a selfie with Ibrahim. As he sat in the passenger's seat, fans lined up and clicked selfies as Ibrahim rolled the windows down.

From flashing his adorable smile to 'What the heck?', Ibrahim's expressions were a whole mood. Check It Out below:

Netizens, too, did not fail to notice Ibrahim's sweet gesture of posing patiently for pictures. One user commented, "Handsome, decent & innocence still in this pataudi lad." Whereas another one wrote, "This just goes to show these star kids who want to act by force, you don't have to lobby for movie roles to be a star! Ibrahim is a star and isnt doing that."

Do you think Ibrahim Ali Khan is another star in the making? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More