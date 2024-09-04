IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Survivors claim Netflix has shown the truth and did not make up names of hijackers amidst controversy; 'Those weren't their actual names'

In light of the ongoing debate over the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, particularly regarding the use of 'Hindu' codenames for the terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking of the Delhi-bound Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu, two survivors have shared their perspectives. They indicated that "those weren't their actual names, hijackers were Muslim and this is not made up as Netflix tried to show the truth".

Rakesh and Pooja Kataria, who were newlyweds returning from Nepal at the time, expressed their thoughts in an interview with India Today TV. Upon hearing about the controversies, he affirmed that the portrayal in the series was accurate. He said, "Those weren't their actual names, just aliases. Netflix did not make up the names. The five hijackers were Muslim, but the two had Hindu codenames. This is not made up, Netflix has tried to show the truth". Rakesh mentioned that he chose not to watch the series to avoid reliving the traumatic experience.

Pooja Kataria supported her husband’s view, emphasizing that 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' were the names used for the hijackers, and the series' depiction closely mirrored their real experiences.

She added that while the show accurately portrayed the hijacking, it concentrated more on the political elements, such as the negotiations between the hijackers and the Indian government, rather than the internal dynamics of the hijacking itself.

Recalling the event, Pooja noted that among the 26 couples returning from their honeymoon in Nepal, including Rachna and Rupin Katyal (the latter of whom was killed by the hijackers), the portrayal of the hijacking scenes in the series was faithful to their actual experience. She described how, at the time, they did not fully grasp the severity of the situation, initially believing it would be resolved quickly.

Pooja also recounted how one of the hijackers, named Doctor, had made several speeches urging passengers to convert to Islam, which had a persuasive effect on some individuals. She remembered the hijackers threatening to start killing passengers if the Indian government did not take action.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack depicts the hijacking of the Delhi-bound Indian Airlines flight that occurred less than an hour after its departure from Kathmandu on December 24, 1999. The plane was initially diverted to Amritsar for refueling, then flown to Dubai, and ultimately landed in Kandahar, Afghanistan, where negotiations between the hijackers and the Indian government were conducted.

