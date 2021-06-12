ICS: Ananya Panday keeps it casual as she steps out for a salon session

Ananya Panday was spotted in the city as she headed out post the unlock. The star kept it casual as she posed for paparazzi.

‘Student of the Year 2’ actress Ananya Panday has proved her mettle to the world with her performances in her past films. Not only is she known for her acting, but her stylish looks are also the talk of the town. She makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Speaking of this, the star kid was spotted at a salon in Bandra on Saturday as she headed out amid the ongoing pandemic. She is seen keeping it casual for the day as she stepped out.

In the photos, Ananya is seen styling up her yellow top with distressed blue denim jeans. The Khaali Peeli actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and of course, at times like this, a face mask. Ananya managed to smile for the paps and oblige them with photos as she posed for them before sitting in her car and leaving for home. After a while, the actress was spotted as the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions were eased out.

Meanwhile, Ananya is very active on Instagram as she frequently shares updates about her life on the platform via photos. Recently, Ananya posted a couple of gorgeous pictures in a purple cardigan and captioned the pictures, “flower power”. Earlier Ananya had shared selfies on her handle as she captioned, "It’s never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)”.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film titled ‘Liger’. The actress will also appear in an untitled movie by Shakun Batra in which she will be starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

