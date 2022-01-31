Icy Breeze, Time to freeze in Kashmir featuring flawless Sara Ali Khan and handsome Ibrahim; See PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a big time travel buff and she has proved it time and again. The Pataudi princess, who is quite active on social media, is often seen giving a glimpse of her travel diaries which are a treat to the fans. And while Sara is currently vacationing in Kashmir, the Love Aaj Kal actress has been taking the social media by a storm as she has shared some beautiful glimpses of her time in the valley enjoying the snowfall with her loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a pic of herself enjoying the snowmobile ride with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In another pic, the Pataudi sibling was seen sitting in a vehicle as they and posed with immense swag for the camera. The other pics in the post feature Sara enjoying skiing and posed in the snow. It was evident that she had the time of her life in the valley. Sara captioned the post as, “Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter I always tease, Stalking him to smile and say cheese, But I’m polite I always say please, So it’s all good, we at ease”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. The movie has been shot in the locales of Madhya Pradesh and is set to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. Announcing the wrap, Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”.