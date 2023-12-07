Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's proposal story is nothing less than a fairytale; know how it happened

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 returned with its latest episode featuring ‘The Beauty and the bahadur’ Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Though the show promo had already piqued everyone’s interest, it teased fans with some unknown and major revelations of both the much-loved couples. During the episode, Kiara Advani spoke about her love life and spilled beans on the deets about Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy proposal in Rome.

Kiara Advani spills details on Sidharth Malhotra's proposal to her in Rome

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the show host Karan Johar said, “The last time I interviewed Vicky, he was with your husband”, to which Kiara replied, “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome, where he proposed to me”, leaving her Govind Naam Mera co-star, Vicky Kaushal surprised as he said, “He played it really well”.

Further, during the show, KJo asked the duo about the story of their wedding proposal. To this, diving into intricate details of her proposal during the show, the actress recalled joining Sidharth’s family on a trip to Rome. The actress admitted that she had an intuition that Sid would propose to her. Furthermore, she revealed that she asked her now husband to seek permission from her parents before proposing to her.

Kiara with a sweet smile on her face shared, “I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents, and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid, so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents.”

The actress further confessed to getting an idea on the trip and also in her head she wished that Sidharth would propose to her as she had built it up. However, to a pleasant surprise, the actor proposed to her.

That's how the dreamy proposal happened

She further continues, “So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. I was not expecting it, like just into the trip."

Spilling secrets of the nuances of what her dreamy proposal looked like, she went on to share, “And he has planned the works. He has done this candlelight dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes.”

Expressing the moments of her joy, she further recalled, “I was not expecting it that night. I was so overwhelmed. I didn’t say anything, and he doesn’t know the speech so, then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hun (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing.”

Kiara then went on to recall how the much-in-love couple had facetimed her family and Karan Johar right after the proposal.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love blossomed on the sets of their 2021 release, the historical biopic drama, Shershaah. While keeping a low-key relationship, the two dated for a few years and tied the nuptial knot earlier this year on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

