Hollywood star Idris Elba is eager to join Grammy-Award winning singer Taylor Swift onstage.

Elba, who is also a DJ, has teamed up with Swift for director Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical "Cats", and now he wants to take their new working friendship to the pop concert stage, because he believes performing live with the "Shake It Off" hitmaker would be an incredible experience, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I've known Taylor a few years now. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work. She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen," Elba told Britain's The Sun on Sunday. The "Pacific Rim" actor previously talked about wanting to work with Swift, saying he wants to collaborate with her on a song.

"This year's been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I... I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great," he said in January.

ALSO READ: Idris Elba opens up on social media toxicity: It's been putting me off lately

Credits :IANS

Read More