'If a day comes that I realise...': Kareena Kapoor reveals future RETIREMENT plans from acting

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film marks her foray into the digital space; it also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Ahead of its release, Bebo gave an interview in which she talked about several important things about her life and career.

Kareena Kapoor talks about retirement

In an interview with The Indian Express, the Jab We Met actress said that she is still excited about acting. She said, "If I lose that, then I feel I should hang up my boots. Because the excitement of wanting to be on set, the excitement of wanting to face the camera still, it’s still there at 43. But I know that the day that’s not there, then I know that I’m not going to work because I’m that kind of person." She further added that she is very passionate about everything, including her meals, outings with friends, and travel. "That’s the person I am. So if a day comes that I realise that I’m somehow losing that, then it’s time for retirement", she added. When asked if she would consider retirement in the future, she said: “Hopefully at 83 or 93, I don’t know! I want to keep working, I want to keep doing that."

Kareena Kapoor recalls visiting sets as a child

In the same interview, the Udta Punjab actress recalls the time she would visit film sets as a kid, accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor. She said, “She (Karisma) would be shooting with Shah Rukh or Salman and Aamir. So it was just like a little girl’s dream watching from afar." On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Jaane Jaan which will be released on Netflix on September 21. She will be also seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders, and in The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Her last release was the 2022 comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

