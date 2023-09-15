‘If a man is ever intimated…’: Zeenat Aman opines on women being financially independent

Zeenat Aman stands out as one of the most elegant and graceful actresses to have graced Bollywood. Her magnetic personality has garnered admiration from fans and critics alike. Throughout her extensive and illustrious career, she has left an indelible mark with iconic films such as Don, Dharam Veer, Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram among others. Despite her journey filled with highs and lows, Zeenat Aman has remained a symbol of empowerment, setting a remarkable example for women at a time when it was not as common. In a recent interview, the veteran actress shared her perspective on the importance of women achieving financial independence.

Zeenat Aman on the importance of women being financially independent

Zeenat Aman was recently in a conversation with Kusha Kapila on the show Swipe Ride, where she placed a strong emphasis on women to be financially independent. She believes it’s truly a benchmark as it gives women so much freedom and liberation to be ‘your own person’. She further states that women have financial resources and opportunities at their disposal; they can overcome obstacles, pursue their passions, and make decisions that align with their goals and dreams. "If a man is ever intimidated by that, show him the door. One thing I would advise young women to try to do is get financially independent and invest in themselves. You know, dating and relationships then becomes a natural choice, not you’re getting into a relationship because you think you have to, and then you do it on your own terms and conditions," she asserted.

On men who believe that women should follow certain rules

In the same show, she also elaborated on her opinion on men being conditioned to believe that women should have a certain set of rules. She believes that it all depends on parenting. Citing her own example, she divulged that she has been a ‘breadwinner’ in her family since the very young age of 17. She said, "I’ve put my shoulder into the wheel and done what was necessary, and my sons have grown up seeing that, and every relationship that they’ve had has been with women who are strong and independent and who’re capable of having an opinion and making choices, and they treat that as the norm because they’ve been raised by a mother who is just that. So, I think it’s very important for parents to raise their sons in a way that women are respected and women are given autonomy. It’s how you raise your children that make all the difference".

ALSO READ: Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Zeenat Aman 'burst into flood of tears' during song shoot with Shashi Kapoor; Know why