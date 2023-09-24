'If Aryan Khan would have directed Shah Rukh Khan...': Jawan director Atlee spills exciting details of working with superstar

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two blockbusters this year back to back with Pathaan and Jawan. While the former marked his comeback to the big screen after five years, the latter continues to mint numbers at the box office. The film's director Atlee, recently opened up about his experience of directing Shah Rukh for the first time.

Atlee talks about directing Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee was asked about his experience of directing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. He said that the process was enjoyable and he was very comfortable directing the actor. Atlee said: "If Aryan would have directed Shah Rukh sir..how comfortable he would have been, I have been in that zone. I was very very comfortable."

In the same interview, he was also asked how he managed to make a Hindi film despite not knowing the language. The director stated, "See, a film is not bounded by language for sure. You can't restrict films by languages." Atlee further said that he faced no issues even though there was a language barrier.

Kailash Kher enjoyed Jawan with his son

Today, playback singer Kailash Kher shared his experience of watching Jawan with his son Kabir. Kher a picture of the two from the theatre and tweeted, "यात्राओं और कॉन्सर्ट्स के बीच थोड़ा समय निकाला कबीर के साथ फ़िल्म देखने का, बड़ी तारीफ़ सुनी थी अपने गाने की, परन्तु @iamsrk भाई ने बहुत भावुक दृश्य पर हमारा गाना रखा. आँखें भीग गई, #Jawan @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @_PVRCinemas (taking some time off amid all the traveling and concerts, I went to watch the film with Kabir. I had heard good things about my song in it, but brother SRK had put my song during a very emotional scene. Got teary-eyed.)"

Shah Rukh retweeted and wrote in response, "Thank u Kailash Ji…. Your voice is magical. Love and hugs to both of u!!"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film was released on September 7th and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history.

