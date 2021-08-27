If I can, others can too: Neha Dhupia on being active professionally during her third trimester

Neha Dhupia is expecting her second baby with her husband Angad Bedi. The actor is currently in her third trimester and is working continuously. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Dhupia revealed her experience of working during pregnancy and also shunned the misconception that being pregnant means one has to sit at home.

Neha Dhupia is setting an example for all the women out there. Despite being in her third trimester, she’s putting all her energy into her work with the hope to bring a change. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed her struggles and said, “I’m not going to lie. It’s very hard shooting during the Covid-19 times. Plus, I’m in my third trimester, so the exhaustion is more. But, somewhere I feel that I’m doing this to prove that if I can, other can, too,” confessed Dhupia.

The Chup Chup Ke actor also spoke about maintaining a balance between personal and professional lives. Neha said, “I can’t do both, but if I can [strike a balance], then maybe things can change in the business. [I hope this would result in] more roles not just for women, but for pregnant women as well.”

Neha further spoke about pregnancy and career and said why a woman needs to take a sabbatical when pregnant. The 41-year-old further added that how taking a step back in one's career from the place that person left can be stressful. She also stressed how women should not be deprived of her professional side even if she is pregnant.