'If I start worrying about...': Saba Azad opens up on dealing with people's perceptions about her

Actress Saba Azad is currently quite occupied with the promotional activities for her recently released comedy-drama series titled Who's Your Gynac? This Amazon mini web series centers around Saba's character, Dr. Vidushi, a modern gynecologist who manages her professional and personal life. The show also features Vibha Chibber, Karishma Singh, Aaron Koul, and Kunal Thakur. Saba Azad has also recently discussed her journey in the entertainment industry and how she handles public perceptions of her.

Saba Azad opens up her way of dealing with people’s perceptions of her

Recently, during an interaction with Instant Bollywood, Saba Azad mentioned that if she begins to worry about what everyone believes about her, she won't be able to pursue her career.

Saba who has been performing on stage since she was four years old, also discussed her concerns about whether the credit (of her hard work) will be given (away) because of different reasons and your personal life might overshadow all the work you have done. She said, “Of course, that's a thought that goes through people's minds. Because of the association I have been exposed to a lot more people. If I start worrying about what everybody else thinks, how will I do the work I am doing? And those of them who are looking at me and saying aha whatever it is that they have to say. They don't know me.”

Discussing the recognition she's been receiving from the public, Saba Azad further added, “Of course, it takes time I think in the start. It was just the attention. It was just about the association. No one really cares who I am. Yes, in all honesty and also being aware of that. That this is not you and people are curious. People look up to the people they admire. It took me a little time to get used to that kind of attention.”

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad pose together for a selfie

Earlier in the month of August, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to post a delightful selfie on his official Instagram handle featuring himself and his girlfriend Saba Azad during their vacation in Argentina. He captioned the picture as, “Winter girl #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon,” along with a snow emoji.

The selfie shows Hrithik Roshan proudly displaying his stylish salt-and-pepper appearance. He chose to wear a blue t-shirt underneath a black sweatshirt and a coordinating black woolen shawl. To complete his look, he added black sunglasses and a brown cap. Saba Azad, on the other hand, looked lovely in a black oversized sweater and a matching checkered shawl. She paired it with black trousers, maintained a natural look with no makeup, and sported curly hair. HAVE A LOOK:

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

