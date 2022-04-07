‘If I were…’: Deepika Padukone interacts with fans online, gives a sneak peek into her cozy home

Deepika Padukone has become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. From Om Shanti Om to Gehraiyaan, the actress has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Apart from giving a list of wonderful movies to her fans, Deepika Padukone is known to keep in touch with her fans in unique and fun methods on social media. On Wednesday, the actress took to her photo-sharing application and interacted with her 65.5m followers. The actress conducted a quirky session ‘If I were…’ and asked her fans to fill in the blank.

The Gehraiyaan star was asked, “If I were a place”, to this Deepika wrote “home”. She selected a beautiful picture and shared it on her Instagram stories giving a sneak peek into her cozy paradise. In the photograph, Deepika, who was dressed in a sweater, was seen relaxing on her comfortable bed. Apart from this, the actress also answered a number of questions like, “If I were a car”, “If I were a colour”, and “If I were ingredient” and added some quirky pictures to complete her answers.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as well. The actress now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to impress fans with her magic in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

