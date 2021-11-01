If Looks Could Kill: Ranveer Singh's sharp gym photos are making us swoon, check out now

Ranveer Singh, one of the most energetic actors of Bollywood, never fails to impress his fans. He not only entertains them but also leaves them awestruck by his workout session pictures. The actor is very active on social media and these days he is also seen hosting a show on television ‘The Big Picture’. In the show also he makes contestants and the audience laugh at his fun banter. Coming to his picture, Ranveer has shared jaw-dropping pictures on his Instagram as a major Monday motivation.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Born to Kill. Built to Last.” In the pictures, he is seen wearing a black colour tee and black pants. He is exercising in the gym. Well, his face is full of sweat and he is flaunting his biceps. The actor’s hair is styled in a ponytail style and he is looking very hot. Ranveer Singh is also known as one of the fittest actors too. He loves his workout session and never misses it. The Band Baaja Baaraat star had recently shared a photo wherein he was seen again showing off his pumped-up biceps.

In the picture, Ranveer was seen sitting as he poses for the candid click. The actor captioned the post as, “Grind On My Mind #MondayMotivation.”

On the work front, the Befikre actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Johnny Lever. Apart from this, the actor also has Kabir Khan’s sports drama with Deepika Padukone, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Sooryavanshi in his kitty.

