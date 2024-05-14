'If Salman Khan himself apologizes, we will consider it': Bishnoi community head issues statement

Salman Khan’s house firing incident has left the nation concerned about the actor’s safety and well-being. It was just a few days back that the actor’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali issued a public apology to the Bishnoi community requesting them to forgive him in the blackbuck poaching case that kickstarted the entire fiasco back in 1998. The Bishnoi community has now reacted to her.

Official statement of the Bishnoi community regarding Salman Khan

The President of the All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya has shared an official statement while replying to Somy and expressed that they are ready to consider forgiveness in case Salman Khan himself apologizes. He told as per IANS, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman.”

His statement further read, “Therefore, he should propose to the Bishnoi society that he wants to apologize. He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness. He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake in the future and will always work to protect wildlife and conserve the environment. If he does this, a decision of the society to forgive him will be considered." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing: Sixth accused Harpal Singh gets arrested; to be produced in special MCOCA court by Mumbai Crime Branch

Advertisement

What is the 1998 Blackbuck case?

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman had reportedly hunted a blackbuck at Bawad in Mathania near Jodhpur. He alongside co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were booked in October 1998. Further, Khan was also sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment in 2018 but was soon issued bail.

Coming back to Somy Ali’s apology to the Bishnoi community, then the former actress said, "I apologize on his behalf if he has made a mistake; please forgive him. Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck… let bygones be bygones.”

It was on April 14 when two gunmen opened fire at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence reigniting the feud between actor and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

ALSO READ: THESE Salman Khan songs ft words like dupatta, odhani and chunari prove his love for women scarf; how many of them have you heard?