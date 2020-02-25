If Sara Ali Khan was Safeena in Gully Boy, here's how Alia Bhatt's trademark dialogue would look like; Watch

Here's Sara Ali Khan's version of Alia Bhatt's Safeena from Gully Boy; Check it out:

We all remember 's trademark dialogue from Gully Boy that set the crowd in the cinema halls whistling and loud sounds of cheering and clapping that echoed in the multiplexes. While Alia Bhatt's exceptional performance as Safeena in Gully Boy touched every woman's alter ego and gave us a glimpse of their unacknowledged envy that no lady admits but knows about its existence, young starlet Sara Ali Khan has shown us her version of Safeena in Gully Boy.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actress recreated Alia's 'Dhoptungi' dialogue from Gully Boy in three different emotions and here's how it looks like. Sara Ali Khan had three ways of saying ' Mere boyfriend ke saath gullu gullu karegi na toh dhoptungi usko' and it is hilarious at all levels. The actress displayed 3 different moods and we wonder which one would the real Safeena aka Alia Bhatt approve?

Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt recently bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for her role Safeena in Gully Boy. This was Alia's fourth time lifting the Black Lady. Overall, her film Gully Boy received 13 Filmfare awards and 19 nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Earlier, Gully Boy also entered the race for Oscars but went out after the seventh round. The film did not make it to the final Oscar nominations but received worldwide acclaim and recognition.

