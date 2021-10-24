If Shah Rukh Khan joins BJP, drugs will become sugar powder: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's dig at govt

The recent drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has ensured reactions from political leaders as well. After NCP's Nawab Malik, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal took a dig at the BJP. Calling out the party, Bhujbal said that if Shah Rukh Khan was to join the party, drugs would become "sugar powder".

According to PTI, Bhujbal took a swipe and said, "Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP," the senior NCP leader was quoted saying.

Bhujbal also compared the cruise drugs bust to the Adani port seizures and said instead of probing the massive consignment of 3,000 kg drugs, the NCB is hounding Khan's family. Earlier, NCP's Nawab Mallik had stated that NCB's Sameer Wankhede will lose his job within a year's time.

BJP chief Chandrakant Patil reacted to Mallik's statement saying, "His statement against an officer from the central agency will have consequences, and Wankhede should take necessary action to show what these consequences can be."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan continues to be lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. His bail was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions court last week and his judicial custody is now extended until 30 October.

After last week's bail rejection, SRK and family have approached the Bombay High Court and the bail hearing is slated for 26 October.

