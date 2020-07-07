If Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput starred in a romcom, which Bollywood remake would you want to see them in? VOTE

Even though Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has no filmy background, the star wife has definitely found a massive fan following over the years.

and Mira Rajput complete five years of wedding bliss today as the couple celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. After tying the knot in 2015, Shahid and Mira are now doting parents to two adorable kids -- Misha and Zain. The happy family never fails to take social media by storm with their photos and videos. Be it Shahid dancing with Misha or their family vacations, the couple are loved by millions for the goals they continue to dish out. Even though Mira Rajput has no filmy background, the star wife has definitely found a massive fan following over the years.

From having a followers of a few thousands to boasting over 2 million followers now, Mira's Instagram posts never fail to garner attention. Today, on their 5th anniversary, Mira also shared a photo with Shahid and called herself the luckiest girl in the world. While Mira has stayed away from the big screen, despite doing a few commercials, we wondered what it would be like if the husband and wife actually starred in a film together. Given their picture perfect chemistry, Shahid and Mira would perfectly fit the bill to star in a romantic comedy or romantic drama.

As for Shahid, the actor has starred in quite a few such films himself. Be it a remake of Jab We Met or Vivah, if there ever was one we would be excited to see the two onscreen.

So, if Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput starred in a romcom, which Bollywood remake of the actor's films would you want to see them in? Vote below and comment to discuss your choices.

