'If they had to pay me...': Shahid Kapoor reveals why he did Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider for free

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is considered to be one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Debuting in Bollywood in 2003 with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk, he cemented his place in the lights-camera-action world with films like Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Haider, Vivah, and many more. But did you know Shahid did not take any money for Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider? In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he did the 2014 film for free.

Shahid Kapoor reveals why he did Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider for free

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he did not take any money for Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider which was released in 2014. Revealing he was the only one who did the film for free, the actor said, "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free."

When asked if he has done other films for free as well, Shahid stated that Haider was an exception and this was the only time he gave up his remuneration. He said, “It was only time I did it. It just happened at that time. I said, ‘Yeah let’s do it, it’s okay."

Sharing a laugh, the 42-year-old actor added that the experience was amazing and that it can only work if it's an exception and not a habit because "Ghar bhi chalana hai (I have to take care of my household as well)."

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid are in talks for a big commercial entertainer.

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out-and-out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

