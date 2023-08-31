‘If you want to hit me...’: Sunny Deol recalls when he teased a girl on road; reveals her brother chased him

Ghayal star Sunny Deol currently has the world at his feet especially after the massive success of his last release, Gadar 2 which also starred Ameesha Patel opposite him. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film has been breaking records at the box office and how. The credit of the success goes to the nostalgia associated with it. Well, Sunny paaji has always been fans favorite for his powerful personality in reel and real life. Nonetheless, in an interview recently, the Damini actor recollected memories of teasing a girl on the road following which her brother chased him and what happened next is there for you to read.

Sunny Deol recalls teasing a girl and being chased by her brother

In a podcast hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol recalled an incident from his younger days when he must be in school or college while he teased a beautiful girl on the road. He stated, “Jo youngsters hote hain ki jaise koi ladki aayi toh chhed dia, chhedna matlab ki kuch bhi aise bolna. Yeh nahi ki koi badtameezi karni toh I was on the road. Gaadi mein hum log ja rahe the toh koi khubsurat ladki thi toh maine shayad kuch kaha hoga usko. (like how youngsters are that they would tease girls on the road, teasing like saying something offensive. So, I was on the road and we were going by car. There was a beautiful girl and I might have said something to her)."

After teasing her, they came back to their friend’s house and soon after they entered the building, they heard a whump of a car stopping at the gate. Sunny wondered who this guy must be and realized that it was the girl’s brother. Upon this realization, the Yamla Pagla Deewana shares that his guard went down all of a sudden. “I said I am wrong. If you want to hit me, hit me because I am wrong. If I said something to your sister, I am wrong. This is a way I have always existed. When I am wrong, I am wrong”, he said.

Sunny Deol recollects engaging in a friendly altercation during his 20s over a Cricket match

In addition to this, the actor-turned-politician also opened up on indulging in a fight during his early 20s at a cricket match. This was the time when the young Sunny was yet to enter the film industry. “We were sitting at the North Stand, it was a bit rowdy. Someone got to know that I am Dharmendra’s son and they started ragging me. They started throwing cigarette butts. Then I got up, turned around, and started beating people. I don’t know what happened to me at that time, I didn’t see anything and just started fighting. Then the police came and took me from there. When somebody crosses a limit then these things happen,” he shared.