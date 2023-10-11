'If you work with him...': 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla calls Amitabh Bachchan 'an institution'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on October 11. Bollywood's Shahenshah has been receiving a lot of love and warm wishes on his birthday from fans and several Bollywood celebrities. Big B who is known for his caring personality, is loved by all. In a recent interview, filmmaker Umesh Shukla who directed Bachchan Sir in the film 102 Not Out praised the actor and called him 'an institution' and also shared his experience of working with Amitabh Ji.

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla praises Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with ETimes, Umesh Shukla recalled his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out which also starred late actor Rushi Kapoor. The filmmaker said that Big B is "an institution" while praising him.

Umesh also shared one quality of the megastar that the young generation of actors should learn and that is "he believes in the script, the director, and the story." He continued, "A couple of times, he called me late at night. First of all, he speaks very politely and respectfully. I have told him so many times to not to call me ‘Umesh ji’. I would tell him that I am much younger to him, but he would always say, 'No, abhi aap mere director hain.' On one call he told me, 'I think I can do this scene better so if your lighting is going to be the same the next day then I’d like to do it again."

He further added, "There are not many actors in that age group who are available to work. But it is his passion for cinema that makes us want to work with him. He still has the hunger to do new and different things which I haven’t seen in other actors. If you work with him for a couple of days, you get oxygen to work for a couple of months."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The veteran actor is set to be seen in Vikas Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on October 20. He also has the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD which will be released in 2024.

